Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date, Puja Muhurta and Significance

The festival of Sankashti Chaturthi is being observed on Wednesday in honour of Lord Ganesha. It is observed on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of every Hindu calendar month. According to the English calendar, this Sankashti Chaturthi is the last of 2021. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha on this day and observe fast. They also worship the Moon on Sankashti Chaturthi.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date and Puja Muhurta

According to the Hindu calendar, Sankasti Chaturthi will start at 04:52 pm on Wednesday, 22 December, and end on Thursday, December 23 at 06:27 pm. Devotees are observing fast today. The auspicious timing for worshipping Lord Ganesha will be from morning to noon on December 22. The moon will rise at 08:12 on Sankashti Chaturthi and devotees offer water to Moon to break their fast.

The believers should offer flowers, fruits, incense, incense, lamp, scent, sandalwood, modak, durva to Lord Ganesha. Recite Ganesh Chalisa and at the end of the puja, perform the aarti of Ganesha. Recite Sankashti Chaturthi’s fasting story. It is considered auspicious to recite the ‘Ganesha Ashtottara’, ‘Sankashtnashana sthothra’ and ‘Vakratunda Mahakaya’ on this day.

Advertisement

During the puja, the devotees decorate the idol of Lord Ganesha with flowers. A lamp is also lit in front of the idol.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Significance

Sankashti means deliverance from trouble. Devotees observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a trouble-free life.

It is believed that the fast on Sankashti Chaturthi fulfils all the wishes of those who observe fast. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day removes obstacles from our success path. By the grace of Lord Ganesha, all the work becomes successful and accomplished. Childless couples also observe the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat to be blessed with children.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.