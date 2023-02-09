Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Pune Police Announces Traffic Restrictions Near Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple; Check Details

SANKASHTI CHATURTHI 2023: In a bid to accommodate the increased vehicular flow of devotees, on the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi, the Pune City Traffic Police, from Thursday, has reportedly enforced traffic diversions in central parts of the city. Due to the Sankashti Chaturthi, a large number of devotees are expected to come to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, on Shivaji Road, to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

According to the news reports, the traffic changes by the Pune City Traffic Police that were enforced since Thursday morning will remain in force throughout the day, as per the requirement. These changes have been made keeping the auspicious occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha—the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

Talking about the traffic changes, as per a report in Indian Express, majorly four restrictions have been put in place.

AVOID THESE ROUES NEAR SHRIMANT DAGDUSHETH HALWAI GANPATI TEMPLE

Under these traffic changes, officials have prohibited any heavy vehicles to commute from S G Barve Chowk to Swargate via Shivaji Road. The rule is applicable to all heavy vehicles, except Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses, which will be allowed to pass on the same route. To make this possible the traffic police have reportedly created a temporary ‘No Parking-No Halting’ zone between Premier Garage Chowk and Nagdeo Oil Depot Chowk. With an aim to avoid any congestion, the authorities have reportedly earmarked a circular route for PMPML buses via Premier Garage Chowk, Mangala Theatre, Khude Chowk, and PMC corner. Not only this, but in case you are planning to take the Premier Garage Chowk to go towards Mangala Theatre, then you must know that the authorities have diverted the vehicles coming from the area through SG Barve Chowk and Balgandharva Chowk. If you are commuting from Jijamata Chowk to Swargate via Shivaji Road, then you must know that the Pune City Traffic Police have diverted vehicles commuting on these ways through three alternate routes. The first alternate route is via Phadke Haud and Devajibaba Chowk. While the second route has been diverted through Gadgil Statue and Kumbharwes, the third is via Gadgil Statue and Phadke Haud. Moreover, the traffic which took the Appa Balwant Chowk route to reach Budhwar Chowk has now been diverted towards Bajirao Road from Appa Balwant Chowk itself.

