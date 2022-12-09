Santacruz Metal Poisoning: Bizman's Wife Consumed Thallium Before Blood Metal Test to Evade Suspicion, Say Cops

New developments in the Santacruz metal poisoning case have revealed that deceased businessman Kamalkant Shah’s wife Kavita Shah, who is also one of the prime suspects, had consumed a non-fatal quantity to mislead the police and avoid suspicion.

46-year-old Kavita was booked along with her lover Hitesh Jain for killing her husband Kamalkant by giving him thallium and arsenic over a period of time. The duo was booked based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s sister.

The story unfolded after extremely high levels of thallium and arsenic was found in the blood of Kamalkant who passed away on September 20. Following this, doctors at Bombay hospital, where he was admitted, recommended the entire family undergo a blood metal test.

As per reports by the Indian Express, while all the other family members underwent the test on September 14, Kajal waited for a week before she took the test. She eventually underwent the test on September 23, where the substance showed up in her blood, reports claimed.

Police reports claimed that Kajal allegedly consumed thallium during this period to evade suspicion. This point was also raised by the prosecutor who argued that in a bid to pose as a victim as well, Kajal consumed a safe quantity of thallium.

“She consumed only for that purpose (of misleading)," the prosecutor told the court, adding that she knew that if she consumed that amount, it would not be fatal.

This statement was however negated by Kavita’s advocate Mrunmai Kulkarni that the amount found in her body was high and not within the safe category. She argued further that there was no unreasonable delay in taking the test and that it was done within four days of her husband passing away.

The duo was produced before a city magistrate court on Thursday, which extended their custody till Monday.

