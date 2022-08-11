Sarang Sathaye Birthday: Inspiring Journey Of Popular Marathi YouTuber

Sarang Sathaye is celebrating his 40th birthday today, August 11. He started his career in the entertainment industry with the Hindi film The Dirty Picture in 2011. He played the role of film director George in the movie. The role was small but he grabbed attention with his performance.

Later he went on to work in Marathi film Shanti Kranti, television show BE Rojgar and web series OK Computer.

Apart from being an actor and writer Sarang is also a popular YouTuber. He has over 41 thousand subscribers on YouTube. He also runs a YouTube channel Bharatiya Digital Party, which has nearly 1.3 million subscribers.

In a recent interview with actress Sulekha Talwalkar, for her YouTube channel, Sarang shared his childhood memories. Sarang also narrated how he established the Bharatiya Digital Party YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Sarang told Sulekha that he was a very shy student in school. The OK Computer actor said that he faced tremendous difficulties in writing spellings of words as a student. He was helped by a lady from his school to solve this problem.

According to Sarang, he established Bharatiya Digital Party YouTube channel along with Anusha Nandakumar and Paula Mcglynn. Sarang said that both Anusha and Paula are not Marathi speakers. Despite that both suggested the need of a platform for Marathi content.

Sarang, Anusha and Paula left no stone unturned in making this idea a reality. They faced a cash crunch, a major difficulty for establishing any start-up. No investor was willing to step forward to fund this kind of platform. After trying a lot and getting no money, they decided to fund from their own resources only. With limited resources, they made their first video titled Casting Couch. This topic was a hit among audiences and soon they managed to garner 30,000 subscribers with few episodes.

Advertisement

According to Sarang, YouTube is a platform where only consistency can guarantee results. He added that apart from being consistent, they also researched what content Marathi audiences preferred. These efforts ultimately led to the creation of the most entertaining content on Bharatiya Digital Party.

Along with Bharatiya Digital Party, he is also the founder of Bharatiya Touring Party YouTube Channel.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here