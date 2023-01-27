Saraswati Puja Celebrated in Bengal; Club Highlights School Job Scam as Theme

Saraswati Puja was celebrated in various homes, educational institutions and clubs across West Bengal, as some theme-based community puja highlighted issues such as the school job scandal and aspiring teachers’ movement in the state.

Students wearing colourful attires offered prayers to the goddess at schools, colleges, universities and homes and community pujas.

A large number of young boys and girls also visited tourist spots in and around the city in groups after offering the puja.

As Saraswati is the goddess of learning, some organisations have put forth the issue of alleged corruption in the education sector as their puja themes.

Advertisement

Read | India to Showcase Resources, NEP at G20 Education Meet, Seeks Inputs from Members on ‘Best Practices’

One such puja was organised by Sree Sree Saraswati and Kalimata Parishad near Kankurgachhi in north Kolkata. Its theme is ‘Bonge Bikkiri Bidya’ (Education sold in West Bengal).

Biswajit Sarkar, an organiser of the puja, said, “Jobs of teachers were sold and the former education minister was arrested in this connection. Crores of rupees were recovered from the flat his aide." An idol of Goddess Saraswati was found caged in that puja pandal where images that look similar to some persons accused in the scam were also seen holding wads of currency notes. The agitation of aspiring teachers was also shown there.

He said the organisation is organising Saraswati Puja for 17 years.

Advertisement

The themes of Bhiyana Sporting Club and Thanthania Swami Vivekananda Sporting Club, both near College Street, were, however, different.

Anand Shaw, a member of Bhiyana Sporting Club, said their theme this year is Rajasthani dancing dolls.

Their puja pandal has been decorated with dolls that start dancing whenever there is a slight breeze.

On the other hand, Thanthania Swami Vivekananda Sporting Club’s theme is whether science is a bane or a boon.

Not all organisers of the goddess of knowledge believe in themes.

Advertisement

“In this age of themes, we have been able to hold on to our traditional puja for the last 13 years," said Debdip Mondal, the Secretary of Goabagan Star Sporting Club in north Kolkata.

Meanwhile, after a lull in the sale of Goddess Saraswati idols for the last two years because of the pandemic and related restrictions, the artisans of Kumartuli, the clay modellers colony here, are happy that business was good this season.

Artisan Chaina Pal said unlike the last two years, when many schools and colleges could not organise Saraswati puja, the sales this year are like the pre-Covid days.

Advertisement

Clay modeller Bankim Pal also said that the Saraswati puja market was great this year.

Read all the Latest Education News here