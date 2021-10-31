Home » News » India » Sardar Patel Gave Message to World That No One Can Destroy India's Unity and Integrity, Says Amit Shah

Sardar Patel Gave Message to World That No One Can Destroy India's Unity and Integrity, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. (Credits: ANI)
Amit Shah said that Sardar Patel was the proponent of a country where everybody should get same opportunity and where everybody has the freedom to pursue his or her dreams.

PTI
Updated: October 31, 2021, 12:07 IST

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave a message to the world that nobody can destroy the unity and integrity of India, Union minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, on the occasion of Patel’s birth anniversary. Kevadia, where a 182 metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel is located, is not just any place today, it has become a shrine of national unity and patriotism, Shah said here in Gujarat. Patel’s birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Unity Day.

"Sardar Patel gave a message to the world that nobody can destroy the unity and integrity of India," he said. In a video message on the National Unity Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is due to Sardar Patel’s inspiration that India is today becoming self-reliant in defending itself.

first published: October 31, 2021, 12:07 IST