Sarpanch Among 3 Detained by J&K Police Under PSA for Narcotics Peddling

The Jammu and Kashmir police in Kupwara district have detained three persons, including a Sarpanch, under the Public Safety Act for their involvement in peddling narcotics in the area.

A warrant under the Public Safety Act against the trio was issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. Sharing details, police said the accused were involved in peddling narcotics and had attempted to lure local youth in their activities.

The accused are identified as Sarpanch of Darpora Lolab Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Bilal Ahmad Ganie, and Tariq Ahmad Bhat.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kupwara) Yougal Manhas said that action over narcotic peddling is one of the top priority of Jammu and Kashmir police, for which necessary action as well as preventive measures are being taken and action against the three.

He further appealed to people in the area to share information of those indulged in such crimes so necessary legal action could be taken against them.

