Jammu and Kashmir: PDP Sarpanch Killed After Being Shot Point-blank by Suspected Militants in Srinagar

Suspected militants shot and killed a panchayat member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar late on Wednesday. A police officer said militants fired upon sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat at Khonmoh from close range, leaving him critically injured. Bhat was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his wounds that he suffered on his chest, officials said.

It is not clear if the PDP leader had designated security or what he was doing when he was fired upon. Also, it is not clear as to how many militants carried out the assassination. A police officer said he was given a secure accommodation by the district administration at a hotel in Srinagar. “He left without informing anyone," the officer added.

Local news agencies reported The Resistance Front (TRF) is behind the attack. A post that went viral on social media and was attributed to the TRF stated, “Sarpanch Sameer Bhat the stooge and traitor targeted by NVRF (Falcon Squad) #TRF.. Detail soon."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kashmir’s regional parties, National Conference and PDP, condemned the attack. “Condemn the attack on sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat in Khonmoh in the strongest possible terms. This senseless bloodshed must come to an end. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," NC tweeted.

The PDP, too, strongly condemned the assassination of Bhat. The party spokesperson said contrary to tall claims made by the administration, such recurring attacks highlighted the deteriorating security scenario in Kashmir. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this hour of grief," the party said.

This is the second violent incident in a single day. Earlier one person was killed and 15 others injured in a blast at the busy Slathia Chowk in Udhampur. Police have started an investigation into the matter and the nature of the blast.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.