'Satisfied, Asked Madrasas to Maintain Transparency': Deoband Convention on UP Survey

After a convention of Uttar Pradesh madrasas was held in Darul Uloom, Deoband, to discuss the UP government’s survey of unrecognised madrasas, Muslim scholar Arshad Madani said the institutions had played a constructive role in the development of the country.

It was reported that over 250 madrasa representatives attended the event.

Madani said the history of madrassas and their importance was discussed in the meeting. “Madrasas are our religion. The manner in which we do not ask for any help from the government to run masjids, we do not need any government assistance to run madrasas," said Madani.

On education imparted in madrasas, Madani said, “we teach them about the religion in the same manner in which scientific education is imparted in schools."

Madani said that all representatives were instructed to help the government in the survey. “We asked them to maintain financial transparency and provide them (government officials) with all the documents," he said.

He said the meeting had expressed satisfaction in the manner in which the survey was being held.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently began surveying private madrasas to gather information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and affiliation with any non-governmental organisation. Opposition parties had slammed it as a ‘mini-NRC’ in the state.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday that doubts should not be cast on all such institutions, but the controversy over the survey itself raised concerns.

Speaking on the survey, Abdul Aziz Nadwi, who Vice Principal of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema had earlier said, “There is nothing to hide from authorities, everyone knows that we run on donations. All that was asked by the authorities have been provided to them."

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for minority affairs Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday slammed the opposition for allegedly misleading and spreading rumours on the ongoing survey of the madrasas in the state. Ansari said that the survey was being done for gathering information and it is not related to any kind of investigation of the madrasas.

“We are conducting a survey for the betterment of madrasas. Our aim is to modernize madrasas and we are trying to do the same. Modern education is also being given along with religious knowledge in madrasas under the Yogi government. All previous governments have used Muslims only as a vote bank," Azad Ansari had told News18 while attending a meritorious students felicitation function organized at Eram Convent College in Begumganj, Barabanki.

