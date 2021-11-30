Satta Live Result 2021: What is Satta King? How to Check Live Results Online?

Satta King is a form of lottery game played in online and offline mode in some parts of the country. Also known as Satta Matka, the game has it’s origin before Indian Independence. Today in the digital world, it is mostly played online through several websites. Not only this, there are many Apps on playstore that one uses to play the game. Those who prefer to play offline game can do so by visiting the shop near them to place the bet and check results.

Although gambling is illegal in India, online Satta Matka is legal. Many people participate in it to try their luck. Some lotteries and horse racing games are also legal in India. Played between more than one people, the game involves guessing numbers to win the prize.

Advertisement

HERE’S HOW TO SATTA KING PLAY?

>Step 1: Place your bet by visiting the official site of the lottery where you want to put in your money.

>Step 2: You will come across many numbers written on slips

>Step 3: Choose one lucky number between 00 and 99.

>Step 4. Organiser will pick one random number and declare the result.

>Step 5. If you are the luck one then you will be rewarded as Satta King and money.

>Read: Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-289 Lottery for November 30; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Types of Satta King Games

Advertisement

Although there are many types of games available on various website, four of the most popular ones are

Desawar Satta King

Ghaziabad Satta King

Gali Satta King

Faridabad Satta King

>Read: Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 29 Morning Teer Games

Advertisement

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

There are many Satta King websites to play the game. You can select one and place your bet. Later to check the result for a particular game, you can visit the official site of that lottery.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Visit the online website on which you have placed your bet

Click on the link of Results of Satta today

Check the result

If the result matches with your number, you win

Enter your bank details to get the winning amount in your bank account.

>Read: West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for November 30 at 4 PM; Here’s How to Check

Advertisement

SATTA KING-RELATED TERMS TO REMEMBER*

>MATKA: Matka is derived from a word for an earthen pot. Earlier, such pots were used to draw the numbers.

>SINGLE: Any digit between 0 and 9.

Advertisement

>JODI/PAIR: Any pair of two digits between 00 and 99

>PATTI/PANNA: A three digit result is patti/panna.

>OPEN RESULT / CLOSE RESULT: The outcome of betting is divided into two parts. The first part is called open result and the second part close result.

>Sp/Dp/Tp: SP stands for Single Patti e.g. 123, DP stands for Double Patti e.g. 112, and TP stands for Triple Patti e.g. 111

>CYCLE PATTI: The last two digit of the patti is called the cycle patti or cp (e.g. if the patti is 128, the cycle patti is 28)

>FARAK: The Farak is how many difference from close result to open result (e.g.if the jodi/pair is 57, 7–5; the farak is 2; some another: 73 is 13-7 - 6 )

>BERIJ: The Berij is last digit of jodi’s/pair’s sum. (e.g. if pair is 76, berij is 7+6 = 13; last digit is 3; means berij is 3)

* Source: Wikipedia

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.