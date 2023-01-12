Satta Result 2023 Live Updates: Winning Numbers for January 12 Satta King Games

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The famous Satta King lottery game is back with new results for today, January 12. This lottery game is widely popular and goes by various names like Satka Matka or Satta Matka. The name of the game is derived from two words- Satta, which means gambling, while Matka is the pot from which the numbers are drawn out.

You can find daily results for Rs 1 crore worth of Satka King daily. Check out the lucky numbers for January 11 and January 12 here.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 12 ARE:

DISAWER: 99

RANCHI: 99

AGRA: 99

INDIA DARBAR: 32

GALI: Result at 11:15 PM

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 PM

GAZIYABAD: Result at 8:00 PM

INDIA BAZAR: Result at 4:15 PM

PUNE: Result at 11:45 PM

MUMBAI CITY: Result at 11:45 AM

DELHI GOLD: Result at 07:45 PM

You can also check result India Bazar, Pune, Ranchi, UP, Mumbai Bazar, Goldstar, Delhi Bazar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Delhi State, Mumbai City, Lucknow Gold and many more Satta King games.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 11* ARE:

GALI: 29

PUNE: 78

GAZIYABAD: 23

FARIDABAD: 87

DISAWER: 71

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Now that the world has technologically advanced, Satta King can be played online through many websites. Satta King’s result commenced in the mid-1900s, with many people placing their bets on the opening and closing prices of cotton, that was sent to New York Cotton Exchange from the Bombay Cotton Exchange. Nowadays, one can find several Apps to play this game. Those who prefer to play this game offline visit their nearest shops to place their bets and check the results.

Ever since the introduction of the Public Gambling Act in 1867 by the British government, gambling is considered illegal in India. However, online Satta Matka, some lotteries and horse racing games are legal. Many people participate to try their luck and hope to win the cash prize.

Satta King involves people placing bets on chosen numbers between 00 to 99. A number is drawn out of the pot. Whosever’s number is drawn out, that person wins the prize.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Visit the official website of the lottery and place your bet. There will be multiple numbers written on the slips. You need to choose one lucky number between 00-99.The organizer will pick a random number and declare the result. If you are the lucky one, then you will be rewarded as Satta King and will receive the reward money.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

While there are plenty of lottery games available on different websites, four of the most popular Satta King games are -Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King and Faridabad Satta King among others.

From midnight, the results of the game start coming in. The result for Gali arrives at 12:02 am, followed by the result of Disawar and Ranchi at 5 am.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

There are many websites to play Satta King. Once you select a website or an App and place your bet, check in later for the result of the game. You can visit the official site of the lottery as well.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Visit the online website of the lottery game where you placed your betClick on the ‘Results of Satta today’ link. Check the result on the website. If the result matches the number you had placed your bet on, you win. The final step is to enter your bank details to get the winning amount in your account.

