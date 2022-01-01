Satta Result 2022 Live Updates: What is Satta King Game? Here's Step-by-step Guide to Check Satka Matka Results Online!

>SATTA LIVE RESULT LIVE UPDATES 2022: Satta King, also known as Satka Matka, is a form of lottery game played in online and offline mode in some parts of the country. Off late the game has gained popularity on the country. Today in the digital world, it is played mostly online through several websites. The game has it’s origin before Indian Independence. Not only this, there are many Apps on Playstore that one can use to play the game. Those who prefer to play offline game can do so by visiting the shop near them to place the bet and check results.

Although gambling is illegal in India since the British government introduced the Public Gambling Act in 1867, online Satta Matka is legal. Many people participate in it to try their luck. Some lotteries and horse racing games are also legal in India. Played between more than one people, the game involves guessing numbers to win the prize, including Rs 1 crore.

Advertisement

Although there are many types of games available on various website, four of the most popular ones are: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King and Faridabad Satta King. The result for the game starts coming from midnight, with the result of Gali coming in at 12:02 am. It is followed by result of Disawar and 5 am and SS Gold at 1:10 pm.

Lucky numbers of draw, held on the first day of New Year, for Faridabad is 96, while for Delhi Diamond, it is 80.

HERE’S HOW TO SATTA KING PLAY?

>Step 1: Place your bet by visiting the official site of the lottery where you want to put in your money.

>Step 2: You will come across many numbers written on slips

>Step 3: Choose one lucky number between 00 and 99.

>Step 4. Organiser will pick one random number and declare the result.

Advertisement

>Step 5. If you are the luck one then you will be rewarded as Satta King and money.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Although there are many types of games available on various website, four of the most popular ones are

Disawar Satta King

Ghaziabad Satta King

Gali Satta King

Faridabad Satta King

Advertisement

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

There are many Satta King websites to play the game. You can select one and place your bet. Later to check the result for a particular game, you can visit the official site of that lottery. You can also check by visiting sattakingm.in

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

>Step 1: Visit the online website on which you have placed your bet

>Step 2: Click on the link of Results of Satta today

>Step 3: Check the result

>Step 4: If the result matches with your number, you win

Advertisement

>Step 5: Enter your bank details to get the winning amount in your bank account.

SATTA KING-RELATED TERMS TO REMEMBER*

>MATKA: Matka is derived from a word for an earthen pot. Earlier, such pots were used to draw the numbers.

>SINGLE: Any digit between 0 and 9.

Advertisement

>JODI/PAIR: Any pair of two digits between 00 and 99

>PATTI/PANNA: A three digit result is patti/panna.

>OPEN RESULT / CLOSE RESULT: The outcome of betting is divided into two parts. The first part is called open result and the second part close result.

>Sp/Dp/Tp: SP stands for Single Patti e.g. 123, DP stands for Double Patti e.g. 112, and TP stands for Triple Patti e.g. 111

Advertisement

>CYCLE PATTI: The last two digit of the patti is called the cycle patti or cp (e.g. if the patti is 128, the cycle patti is 28)

>FARAK: The Farak is how many difference from close result to open result (e.g.if the jodi/pair is 57, 7–5; the farak is 2; some another: 73 is 13-7 - 6 )

>BERIJ: The Berij is last digit of jodi’s/pair’s sum. (e.g. if pair is 76, berij is 7+6 = 13; last digit is 3; means berij is 3)

* Source: Wikipedia

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.