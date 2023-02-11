Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 11 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: One of the most well-known lotteries in India is Satta King. Another name for Satta King is Satta Matka, where Satta stands for gambling and Matka denotes the pot from which the numbers are picked. Every day the results are announced with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the lucky winners. Check out the result for February 10 and February 11 here.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 11 ARE:

DISAWER: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

INDIA DARBAR: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15pm

GAZIYABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

Additionally, you can also search results for Delhi Bazar, Delhi State, Goldstar, India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Mumbai Bazar, Mumbai City, Pune, Ranchi, Sher Bazar, Taj, UP, and many other locations.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 10 ARE:

GALI: 17

DUBAI BAZAR: 82

GAZIYABAD: 82

FARIDABAD: 83

MASURI GOLD: 19

GOLD GALI: 50

GHAZIABAD - 2: 77

NEW FARIDABAD: 97

PUNJAB DAY: 93

SHREE GANESH: 68

DISAWER:17

Lucknow Gold: 95

HARIDWAR: 97

MUMBAI CITY: 90

BRIJ RAJ: 27

RANCHI: 78

INDIA DARBAR: 94

BIKANER SUPER: 14

GOLDEN MUMBAI: 16

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King, a popular lottery game, allows participants to bet money in the hopes of making quick money. Offline participation is possible by visiting any nearby store. It can also be played online by visiting the official website or installing the mobile application.

Satta King, along with a few lottery games and horse racing, is still recognised as a legal gambling activity, in contrast to other gambling games that were declared illegal after the Public Gambling Act was passed in 1867.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

It’s simple and all about chance and guesswork to play Satta King online. You can place a bet on any number between 00 and 99 by visiting the official website or app. The host then selects a random number and announces the outcome. If the number on which you bet equals the number stated, you win.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

These four Satta King games are the most popular among the countless lottery games available on various websites-

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

Check the results by midnight. The Gali results are normally revealed around 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Websites and mobile applications can be used to play Satta King or Satta Matka. All you have to do is place your wager and check the outcomes on the website.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you are the lucky winner, follow these steps to receive your prize:

Step 1: Go to the lottery game’s web page.

Step 2: Examine the ‘results of Satta today’ link for the outcomes.

Step 3: You are the winner if the number matches the number you bet on.

Step 4: The final step is to provide your bank information in order to collect your reward money.

