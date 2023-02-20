Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 20 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The lottery game known as Satta King, or Satta Matka, is one of the most popular ones in India. Anybody of any age can play this lottery game and win prizes. The Satta King is the name given to the Satta Matka game’s winner. Satta involves gambling, whereas Matka is the pot from which numbers are chosen. Every day, the staggering price of Rs 1 crore is up for grabs. Check full list of winning numbers for February 19 and February 20 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 20 ARE:

DISAWER: 65

RANCHI: 66

INDIA DARBAR: 59

BIKANER SUPER: 60

CHAR MINAR: 65

OLD DELHI: 87

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 19 ARE:

GALI: 39

GHAZIABAD: 91

FARIDABAD: 39

PUNE: 68

DUBAI BAZAR: 26

DELHI DARBAR: 92

KTM NIGHT: 86

DELHI SUPER: 60

KANDLA: 60

MASURI GOLD: 88

DWARKA BAZAR: 92

MANI PUR: 768

NEW PUNJAB: 88

DELHI SK: 93

DELHI SUPER: 60

NIGHT CITY: 23

HYDERABAD: 93

DELHI GOLD: 38

DELHI EXPRESS: 40

PARAS: 14

HIMACHAL DAY: 22

SOUTH DELHI: 79

GAZIPUR: 86

ALIGARH GOLD: 49

NEW FARIDABAD: 04

DELHI DAY: 12

NAGPUR: 85

SHALIMAR: 02

DISAWER: 53

DELHI BAZAR: 66

DELHI NOON: 67

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 85

SHER BAZAR: 16

PATNA CITY: 42

DELHI STATE: 94

JAIPUR CITY: 11

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 86

FARIDABAD NOON: 69

Lucknow Gold: 45

HARIDWAR: 39

MUMBAI CITY: 53

CHAR MINAR: 53

OLD DELHI: 35

RANCHI: 54

BIKANER SUPER: 73

INDIA DARBAR: 85

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King, a popular lottery game, allows participants to bet money in the hopes of making quick money. Offline participation is possible by visiting any nearby store. It can also be played online by visiting the official website or installing the mobile application.

Satta King, along with a few lottery games and horse racing, is still recognised as a legal gambling activity, in contrast to other gambling games that were declared illegal after the Public Gambling Act was passed in 1867.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

It’s simple and all about chance and guesswork to play Satta King online. You can place a bet on any number between 00 and 99 by visiting the official website or app. The host then selects a random number and announces the outcome. If the number on which you bet equals the number stated, you win.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

These four Satta King games are the most popular among the countless lottery games available on various websites-

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

Check the results by midnight. The Gali results are normally revealed around 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Websites and mobile applications can be used to play Satta King or Satta Matka. All you have to do is place your wager and check the outcomes on the website.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you are the lucky winner, follow these steps to receive your prize:

Step 1: Go to the lottery game’s web page.

Step 2: Examine the ‘results of Satta today’ link for the outcomes.

Step 3: You are the winner if the number matches the number you bet on.

Step 4: The final step is to provide your bank information in order to collect your reward money.

