SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is a well-known lottery game. It also goes by the name Satta Matka. Matka refers to the pot from which numbers are drawn, whereas Satta refers to placing bets. The outcome for Rs 1 crore is announced every day on the website. You can participate in the game and try your luck. Check full list of winning numbers for February 20 and February 21 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 21 ARE:

Advertisement

DISAWER: 06

GALI: 49 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 14

INDIA DARBAR: 68

BIKANER SUPER: 65

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

In addition to the above locations, the following places search results are also available on the site: India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and many more.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 20 ARE:

GALI: 49

GHAZIABAD: 65

PUNE: Result at 11:45 pm

FARIDABAD: 09

MASURI GOLD: 52

DELHI SK: 01

DELHI SUPER: 31

KANDLA: 98

DWARKA BAZAR: 60

MANI PUR: 158

NEW PUNJAB: 71

HYDERABAD: 02

DELHI GOLD: 59

KALYAN: 680-43-670

NEW FARIDABAD: 69

HIMACHAL DAY: 66

SOUTH DELHI: 18

GAZIPUR: 61

DELHI DAY: 83

NAGPUR: 02

SHALIMAR: 15

DISAWER: 65

JD DHAMAKA: 23

PUNJAB DAY: 97

WHITE GOLD: 06

Advertisement

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Players have the opportunity to win quick money playing the speculative and chance game known as Satta King or Satta Matka. By going to a nearby store to set your bet, you can play it offline. Due to the widespread availability of the internet, you can also play this game online. Just visit the official website or download the app to get started.

Advertisement

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is totally reliant on luck and instincts. To play, go to the official game website or app and select a number between 00 and 99. The host then makes a random announcement of the result. If your wagered number matches the one that is announced, you will be crowned the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Advertisement

These four Satta King games are the most well-liked of the numerous lottery games offered on various websites.

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

Participants can check the lottery game results by midnight. Results for Disawar and Ranchi are typically announced at 5 a.m., while those for Gali are typically announced around 12:02 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Satta King or Satta Matka can be played on mobile applications or websites using the internet. Simply place your wager and check the website to see the outcome.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Here’s how to claim your prize if you are the lucky winner:

Go to the lottery game’s online page. Review the results by clicking the link labelled “Satta results today." You win if the outcome is the same as the number you selected for your wager. In order to receive your reward payment, submit your bank information.

Read all the Latest India News here