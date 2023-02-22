Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 22 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is among the most popular lottery games in India. People of all ages enjoy playing this game, also known as Satta Matka. While Matka is the pot from which the numbers are drawn, Satta refers to gambling. The result for Rs 1 crore is announced every day. Check full list of winning numbers for February 21 and February 22 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 22 ARE:

GALI: 35

GHAZIABAD: 01

FARIDABAD: 18

DUBAI BAZAR: 81

DELHI SK: 22

DELHI SUPER: 14

DWARKA BAZAR: 25

MANI PUR: 261

KTM NIGHT: 06

NEW PUNJAB: 07

DELHI DARBAR: 24

HIMACHAL DAY: 18

DELHI GOLD: 32

HYDERABAD: 52

SOUTH DELHI: 15

ALIGARH GOLD: 38

PARAS: 21

GAZIPUR: 22

SHALIMAR: 84

DELHI DAY: 85

NAGPUR: 87

NEW FARIDABAD: 20

JD DHAMAKA: 33

HINDUSTAN: 72

INDIA BAZAR: 15

UP: 84

MUMBAI BAZAR: 99

GOLDSTAR: 99

DELHI BAZAR: 43

PUNJAB DAY: 18

WHITE GOLD: 67

PATNA: 19

SHRI GANESH: 05

DEHLI LIVE: 75

KASHIPUR: 87

KUBER DELHI: 99

JAI GANGA: 09

SAI RAM: 09

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 89

DELHI NOON: 01

TAJ: 49

NEW AGRA: 87

GUJRAT: 20

SHER BAZAR: 12

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 37

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 46

PATNA CITY: 08

DELHI GOLD: 22

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 10

SADAR BAJAR: 11

JAIPUR CITY: 17

DELHI STATE: 76

FARIDABAD NOON: 87

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 79

DISAWER: 67

MUMBAI CITY: 28

HARIDWAR: 62

RANCHI: 65

INDIA DARBAR: 49

BIKANER SUPER: 50

CHAR MINAR: 67

OLD DELHI: 42

The website also provides access to the results for the following locations: India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and others.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 21 ARE:

GALI: 34

GHAZIABAD: 68

FARIDABAD: 83

DELHI SK: 38

DELHI SUPER: 62

KANDLA: 62

DWARKA BAZAR: 88

MANI PUR: 595

KTM NIGHT: 55

NEW PUNJAB: 26

DELHI DARBAR: 69

DELHI GOLD: 37

PARAS: 81

SOUTH DELHI: 23

GAZIPUR: 98

ALIGARH GOLD: 97

DELHI DAY: 31

NAGPUR: 88

SHALIMAR: 77

NEW FARIDABAD: 47

INDIA BAZAR: 97

JD DHAMAKA: 18

PUNJAB DAY: 79

KASHIPUR: 24

KUBER DELHI: 61

HINDUSTAN: 85

MUMBAI BAZAR: 42

UP: 26

GOLDSTAR: 92

SHRI GANESH: 68

OLD DELHI: 22

HARYANA TIMES: 80

INDIA BAZAR: 97

PUNJAB: 27

DELHI BAZAR: 23

SAI RAM: 73

NEW AGRA: 78

DELHI NOON: 45

TAJ: 17

SHER BAZAR: 01

JAI GANGA: 19

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 91

CHOTU TAJ: 31

DISAWER: 06

PATNA CITY: 86

DELHI GOLD: 96

DELHI BRAND: 50

NCR: 66

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 84

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 45

SHUBH LABH: 04

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 18

SADAR BAJAR: 27

JAIPUR CITY: 68

FARIDABAD NOON: 27

DELHI STATE: 53

Lucknow Gold: 12

MUMBAI CITY: 48

CHAR MINAR: 06

OLD DELHI: 04

RANCHI: 14

INDIA DARBAR: 68

BIKANER SUPER: 65

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Despite the Public Gambling Act of 1867 making gambling illegal in India, Satta King and a few other lottery games, such as horse racing, are allowed as exceptions.

Participants in Satta King are permitted to wager money in the hopes of making big bucks. Those who wish to participate in the lottery game can play offline as well. Visit any nearby store to quickly access the offline mode. Additionally, you can play the game by downloading the mobile application or going to the official website.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

The Satta King game is easy and entirely dependent on chance and guesswork. You can bet on any number between 00 and 99 by going to the official website or app. The host will then choose a number at random and announce the outcome. You will be declared the winner if the number called matches the one you have.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

The four Satta King games listed above are the most played lottery games on different websites.

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

The Gali results are typically released at 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Satta King and Satta Matka are games you can play on websites and mobile apps. Just place your bet and view the results on the website.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE SATTA KING PRIZE

To claim your prize, please follow the instructions below if you are the lucky winner:

Step 1: Visit the lottery game’s website

Step 2: Go to the “Satta today’s results" link to review the results.

Step 3: If the result matches the number you bet on, you win.

Step 4: You must provide your bank account information to receive your reward money.

Read all the Latest India News here