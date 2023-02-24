Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 24 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is a popular lottery game in India that falls under the gambling category. This game is enjoyed by people of all ages. Satta King is also known as Satta Matka, where Satta refers to betting and Matka refers to the pot from which numbers are drawn. It provides people with the opportunity to win quick money through gambling. Every day, the result for Rs 1 crore is announced. Check full list of winning numbers for February 23 and February 24 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 24 ARE:

Advertisement

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

DISAWER: 22

AJMER KING: 42

RANCHI: 09

INDIA DARBAR: 23

BIKANER SUPER: 26

CHAR MINAR: 22

OLD DELHI: 33

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

In addition to the above locations, results for India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, and Mumbai City are also available on the website.

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 23 ARE:

GALI: 24

DUBAI BAZAR: 81

GHAZIABAD: 14

FARIDABAD: 02

DELHI SK: 95

DELHI SUPER: 41

KANDLA: 65

DWARKA BAZAR: 41

MANI PUR: 259

KTM NIGHT: 18

NEW PUNJAB: 62

DELHI DARBAR: 89

HYDERABAD: 50

HIMACHAL DAY: 51

NEW FARIDABAD: 56

SOUTH DELHI: 07

GAZIPUR: 59

ALIGARH GOLD: 75

GHAZIABAD KING: 52

SHALIMAR: 38

DELHI DAY: 07

NAGPUR: 14

DISAWER: 63

HINDUSTAN: 35

INDIA BAZAR: 96

MUMBAI BAZAR: 25

JD DHAMAKA: 74

GOLDSTAR: 77

PUNJAB DAY: 99

WHITE GOLD: 95

PATNA: 75

SHRI GANESH: 88

DEHLI LIVE: 19

KASHIPUR: 77

KUBER DELHI: 44

Advertisement

OLD DELHI: 83

INDIA BAZAR: 96

PUNJAB: 52

SAI RAM: 72

NEW AGRA: 93

DELHI BAZAR: 64

GUJRAT: 60

TAJ: 57

NEW AGRA: 93

SHER BAZAR: 63

DELHI NOON: 38

DELHI GOLD: 80

JAI GANGA: 77

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 90

PATNA CITY: 73

CHOTU TAJ: 40

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 73

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 95

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 63

DELHI STATE: 63

FARIDABAD NOON: 62

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 68

Lucknow Gold: 27

HARIDWAR: 52

MUMBAI CITY: 48

RANCHI: 63

INDIA DARBAR: 06

BIKANER SUPER: 90

CHAR MINAR: 63

OLD DELHI: 43

Advertisement

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King, like any other lottery game, is a game of chance. All you have to do is just select a number between 00 and 99. Thanks to the advances in technology, one can now easily play the game online by visiting a website or downloading apps from the Play Store. You can also access the game offline by going to a nearby store. Playing the game can make you earn huge bucks.

Advertisement

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a simple game to master. Visit the official website and choose one number between 00 and 99 to place your bet. The organizer of the game will then choose a number at random and announce the outcome. The person who bets on that specific number will win the game, be crowned as Satta King, and receive the prize.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Among the numerous lottery games available on various websites, these four Satta King games are the most popular: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King.

Advertisement

The Gali result is usually announced by midnight at 12:02 AM, whereas the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

The popular Satta King lottery game can be found on a variety of mobile applications and websites, and you are free to gamble on any of them. You need to visit the website to know the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Follow the steps below to claim your prize:

1. Go to the online lottery website of the game.

2. Review the results by clicking the link that says “Satta today’s results."

3. You are the Satta King, and you will receive the award if the number called matches the one you bet on.

4. Finally, enter your bank account information so that the amount can easily be credited to your account.

Read all the Latest India News here