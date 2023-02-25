Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 25 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, also called Satta Matka is a form of lottery game played in some parts of the country. It is available both in online and offline mode. The term “Satta" means gambling, while “Matka" refers to the pot used for drawing numbers. The winner of the lottery receives a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. To play the game, visit the official website or download the application on your mobile device. Check full list of winning numbers for February 24 and February 25 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 25 ARE:

GALI: 24 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 65

RANCHI: 63

INDIA DARBAR: 28

CHAR MINAR: 65

BIKANER SUPER: 03

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

You can access the results for the following locations too:

India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and others.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 24 ARE:

GALI: 24

PUNE: 07

DUBAI BAZAR: 41

GHAZIABAD: 51

FARIDABAD: 28

DISAWER: 22

DELHI SK: 66

DELHI SUPER: 05

KANDLA: 22

DWARKA BAZAR: 04

MANI PUR: 753

KTM NIGHT: 74

NEW PUNJAB: 72

DELHI DARBAR: 86

AJMER KING: 42

RANCHI: 09

INDIA DARBAR: 23

BIKANER SUPER: 26

CHAR MINAR: 22

OLD DELHI: 33

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

One can place bets offline by visiting a nearby retailer, but online gaming has become more convenient lately. Although gambling in India is banned, lottery games like Satta King and horse racing are among the few that are played widely.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a number-based game and the winning chances entirely depend on luck. To participate, players must visit the official game website or app and choose a number between 00 and 99. The game host then randomly selects a number and announces the result. If the number matches your ticket when announced, you will be crowned Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

There are several lottery games available on various websites, but the following four Satta King games are the most popular: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Results can be checked by midnight. Typically, the Gali result is released around 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are announced at 5 a.m. on a regular basis.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Satta King and Satta Matka can be played through different websites or mobile apps. You can later check the website for the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you happen to win, follow the instructions below to claim your Satta King prize:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the lottery game.

Step 2: Click on the link “Satta today results" to view the outcome.

Step 3: If your chosen number matches the result, you win.

Step 4: To receive your reward money, provide your bank details.

