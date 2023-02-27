Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 27 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, also known as Satta Matka, is a popular lottery game in India that can be played by anyone regardless of age, and offers the chance to win prizes. The person who wins the Satta Matka game is honoured as the Satta King. “Satta" represents betting or gambling, and “Matka" refers to a pot used to draw a number. Each day, a whopping prize of Rs. 1 crore is announced. Check guessing an winning numbers for February 26 and February 27 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 27 ARE:

FARIDABAD: 62

UP: 38

INDIA BAZAR: 81

MUMBAI BAZAR: 93

GOLDSTAR: 34

PUNJAB DAY: 39

WHITE GOLD: 70

PATNA: 87

SHRI GANESH: 50

DEHLI LIVE: 61

KASHIPUR: 67

KUBER DELHI: 85

DISAWER: 44

OLD DELHI: 20

PUNJAB: 17

DELHI BAZAR: 99

TAJ: 35

SAI RAM: 81

JAI GANGA: 06

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 27

DELHI NOON: 91

DELHI BRAND: 07

NCR: 15

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 32

FARIDABAD NOON: 24

SADAR BAJAR: 26

JAIPUR CITY: 34

Lucknow Gold: 67

HARIDWAR: 59

RANCHI: 43

INDIA DARBAR: 26

BIKANER SUPER: 98

CHAR MINAR: 44

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 26 ARE:

GALI: 39

DUBAI BAZAR: 87

GAZIYABAD: 38

FARIDABAD: 23

DELHI SK: 55

DELHI SUPER: 40

KANDLA: 70

DWARKA BAZAR: 17

MANI PUR: 548

KTM NIGHT: 06

NEW PUNJAB: 70

DELHI DARBAR: 53

DISAWER: 64

NEW SHRI GANESH: 76

NEW CHANDIGARH: 33

ALI GARH: 65

KASHIPUR: 76

OLD DELHI: 31

INDIA BAZAR: 13

DELHI CITY: 86

GOLDSTAR: 74

PUNJAB: 22

DELHI BAZAR: 22

TAJ: 68

SAI RAM: 37

RANCHI: 24

Lucknow Gold: 71

HARIDWAR: 06

MUMBAI CITY: 78

BIKANER SUPER: 66

INDIA DARBAR: 94

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

Satta King is a form of gambling game that involves numbers ranging from 00 to 99. In this game, players place bets on their selected numbers within the 00 to 99 range. Following this, a number is drawn from the pot, and the person whose number matches the drawn number is declared the winner and referred to as the Satta King. However, with the game’s rise in popularity, it became commonly known as Satta King.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

One can place bets offline by visiting a nearby retailer, but online gaming has become more convenient lately. Although gambling in India is banned, lottery games like Satta King and horse racing are among the few that are played widely.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a number-based game and the winning chances entirely depend on luck. To participate, players must visit the official game website or app and choose a number between 00 and 99. The game host then randomly selects a number and announces the result. If the number matches your ticket when announced, you will be crowned Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

There are several lottery games available on various websites, but the following four Satta King games are the most popular: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Results can be checked by midnight. Typically, the Gali result is released around 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are announced at 5 a.m. on a regular basis.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Satta King and Satta Matka can be played through different websites or mobile apps. You can later check the website for the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you happen to win, follow the instructions below to claim your Satta King prize:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the lottery game.

Step 2: Click on the link “Satta today results" to view the outcome.

Step 3: If your chosen number matches the result, you win.

Step 4: To receive your reward money, provide your bank details.

