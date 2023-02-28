Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 28 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King or Satta Matka is an immensely popular lottery game in India that is played by individuals of many age groups. It offers the opportunity to win high rewards. The winner of the Satta Matka game is given the title of Satta King. The term “Satta" indicates betting or gambling, while “Matka" refers to a pot employed for selecting a number. Every day, a huge prize of Rs. 1 crore is declared. Check winning numbers for February 27 and February 28 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 28 ARE:

DISAWER: 70

RANCHI: 70

INDIA DARBAR: 11

BIKANER SUPER: 26

CHAR MINAR: 70

OLD DELHI: 16

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 27 ARE:

GALI: 74

GHAZIABAD: 10

FARIDABAD: 62

PUNE: 47

DUBAI BAZAR: 63

MANI PUR: 366

MASURI GOLD: 11

NIGHT CITY: 10

KANDLA: 11

KTM NIGHT: 07

DELHI DARBAR: 82

DELHI SK: 26

DELHI SUPER: 90

DELHI GOLD: 97

HYDERABAD: 93

HIMACHAL DAY: 48

SOUTH DELHI: 38

GAZIPUR: 85

ALIGARH GOLD: 61

GHAZIABAD KING: 81

PARAS: 45

UP: 38

NEW FARIDABAD: 15

INDIA BAZAR: 81

MUMBAI BAZAR: 93

GOLDSTAR: 34

PUNJAB DAY: 39

WHITE GOLD: 70

PATNA: 87

SHRI GANESH: 50

DEHLI LIVE: 61

KASHIPUR: 67

KUBER DELHI: 85

DISAWER: 44

OLD DELHI: 20

PUNJAB: 17

DELHI BAZAR: 99

TAJ: 35

SAI RAM: 81

DELHI BAZAR: 99

JAI GANGA: 06

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 27

DELHI NOON: 91

DELHI BRAND: 07

NCR: 15

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 32

FARIDABAD NOON: 24

SADAR BAJAR: 26

JAIPUR CITY: 34

Lucknow Gold: 67

HARIDWAR: 59

RANCHI: 43

INDIA DARBAR: 26

BIKANER SUPER: 98

CHAR MINAR: 44

OLD DELHI: 26

Satta King is a type of gambling game where players bet on numbers ranging from 00 to 99. Participants choose their preferred numbers within this range, and a number is subsequently drawn from a pot. The player who has bet on the drawn number is declared the winner and given the title of Satta King. As the game’s popularity grew, it was commonly referred to as Satta King.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game of chance in which players have the opportunity to win a large sum of money based solely on luck. The game involves selecting numbers from 00 to 99 and placing bets on them. A host then randomly draws a number from a pot, and the player whose selected number matches the drawn number is declared the winner and becomes the Satta King.

Thanks to modern technology and internet connectivity, players can now participate in the game by accessing websites or downloading one of the many available applications online. Alternatively, players can also play the game offline by visiting a local store that sells it. Simply place your bet and wait for the game’s outcome to determine whether you are the fortunate winner.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES?

Satta King games provide a range of options for players, with the top four being Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Daily, players place bets on these games, eagerly anticipating the results in which they have invested their money.

The company has predetermined result timings for each game, with Disawar Satta King results being revealed at 5:00 AM, Faridabad Satta King results at 6:15 PM, Ghaziabad Satta King results at 8:00 PM, and Gali Satta King results at 11:00 PM.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

If you want to play the Satta King lottery, there are a few steps you need to follow. Firstly, go to the official lottery website and select the game you wish to play. Next, fill out slips with different numbers as part of the process. After that, select a lucky number between 00 and 99. Once all entries have been received, the coordinator will randomly select a number and announce the outcome. If you happen to be the lucky winner, you’ll receive both a monetary prize and the prestigious title of Satta King.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

To check the Satta King result online, you can visit multiple platforms and websites. The lottery’s official website is the most reliable source for the latest results.

HOW TO COLLECT SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you’ve won a prize in the Satta King lottery, you’ll need to follow these instructions to claim your rewards: Firstly, make a bet on the online lottery game’s website. Secondly, check the results by clicking on the “Satta King today" link. If the announced outcome matches the number you placed your bet on, then you’re a winner! Finally, to claim your prize, you’ll need to provide your complete financial details.

Read all the Latest India News here