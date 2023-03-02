Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 2 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, known as a game of chance, holds a significant place among the lottery enthusiasts of India. The Satta Matka, where Satta denotes the act of placing bets and Matka refers to the container from which numbers are drawn, used to name the victor as the Satta King in the initial days. However, the game was later adapted to the name of Satta King. The draw for a whopping Rs. 1 crore prize is declared daily here. Check full list of winning numbers for March 1 and March 2 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 2 ARE:

GALI: 76 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 62

RANCHI: 01

INDIA DARBAR: 74

BIKANER SUPER: 33

CHAR MINAR: 62

OLD DELHI: 72

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 1 ARE:

GALI: 76

Pune: 76

GHAZIABAD: 59

FARIDABAD: 50

Dubai Bazar: 05

MASURI GOLD: 14

NIGHT CITY: 87

PARAS: 40

HYDERABAD: 09

HIMACHAL DAY: 49

NEW FARIDABAD: 84

SOUTH DELHI: 07

GAZIPUR: 55

ALIGARH GOLD: 64

GHAZIABAD KING: 74

SHALIMAR: 38

DELHI DAY: 76

NAGPUR: 87

JD DHAMAKA: 83

HINDUSTAN: 84

PUNJAB DAY: 53

INDIA BAZAR: 08

UP: 86

MUMBAI BAZAR: 01

DEHLI LIVE: 08

KASHIPUR: 94

GOLDSTAR: 51

WHITE GOLD: 15

OLD DELHI: 02

HARYANA BAZAR: 77

NEW SHRI GANESH: 43

NEW CHANDIGARH: 26

NEW AGRA: 77

GUJRAT: 100

SAI RAM: 74

HARIDWAR: 01

MUMBAI CITY: 55

Explore a plethora of possibilities with Satta King as you can also fetch results for a variety of locations including India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and more.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King, like any other lottery game, is a game of chance. All you have to do is just select a number between 00 and 99. Thanks to the advances in technology, one can now easily play the game online by visiting a website or downloading apps from the Play Store. You can also access the game offline by going to a nearby store. Playing the game can make you earn huge bucks.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a simple game to master. Visit the official website and choose one number between 00 and 99 to place your bet. The organizer of the game will then choose a number at random and announce the outcome. The person who bets on that specific number will win the game, be crowned as Satta King, and receive the prize.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Among the numerous lottery games available on various websites, these four Satta King games are the most popular: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King.

The Gali result is usually announced by midnight at 12:02 AM, whereas the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

The popular Satta King lottery game can be found on a variety of mobile applications and websites, and you are free to gamble on any of them. You need to visit the website to know the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Follow the steps below to claim your prize:

1. Go to the online lottery website of the game.

2. Review the results by clicking the link that says “Satta today’s results."

3. You are the Satta King, and you will receive the award if the number called matches the one you bet on.

4. Finally, enter your bank account information so that the amount can easily be credited to your account.

