Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 4 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is one of the most well-known lottery games in India. Also known as Satta Matka, Satta King was initially the title given to the winner of the lottery game. Satta means gambling and Matka is the pot out of which the lucky numbers are drawn. The result for Rs 1 crore is declared every day. Check full list of winning numbers for March 3 and March 4 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 4 ARE:

GALI: 79 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 14

RANCHI: 72

INDIA DARBAR: 34

BIKANER SUPER: 64

CHAR MINAR: 14

OLD DELHI: 23

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

Apart from this, the website also displays results for India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, and Mumbai City.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 3 ARE:

GALI: 79

PUNE: 81

DUBAI BAZAR: 45

GHAZIABAD: 36

FARIDABAD: 81

KTM NIGHT: 77

DELHI DARBAR: 61

NIGHT CITY: 70

KANDLA: 07

DWARKA BAZAR: 50

NEW PUNJAB: 87

DELHI SK: 88

DELHI SUPER: 14

DELHI GOLD: 18

TODAY CHANDIGARH: 82

HYDERABAD: 85

HIMACHAL DAY: 77

NEW FARIDABAD: 13

SOUTH DELHI: 89

GAZIPUR: 80

ALIGARH GOLD: 83

HINDUSTAN: 89

MUMBAI BAZAR: 58

JD DHAMAKA: 22

OLD DELHI: 95

PUNJAB DAY: 14

ALI GARH: 100

KUBER DELHI: 08

DEHLI LIVE: 87

KASHIPUR: 94

WHITE GOLD: 88

INDIA BAZAR: 62

GOLDSTAR: 25

AHMEDABAD: 17

HARYANA BAZAR: 47

SHRI GANESH: 88

NEW SHRI GANESH: 35

NEW CHANDIGARH: 33

DISAWER: 05

PUNJAB: 46

SAI RAM: 98

DELHI BAZAR: 90

JAI GANGA: 21

DELHI NOON: 89

TAJ: 36

GUJRAT: 07

SAI RAM: 98

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 88

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 94

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 38

PATNA CITY: 47

CHOTU TAJ: 70

SHER BAZAR: 37

NCR: 42

DELHI BRAND: 16

DELHI GOLD: 31

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 25

SADAR BAJAR: 88

DELHI STATE: 53

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 71

Lucknow Gold: 96

FARIDABAD NOON: 71

HARIDWAR: 29

MUMBAI CITY: 37

RANCHI: 90

OLD DELHI: 56

INDIA DARBAR: 15

BIKANER SUPER: 04

CHAR MINAR: 05

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King also referred to as Satta Matka, is a game of chance and guessing that is played through a lottery. It can be played offline by visiting a nearby shop and placing a wager. However, with the ease of internet accessibility and technological advancements, this popular game can now be played online by simply visiting the website or downloading the app on your smartphone.

While many lottery games were deemed illegal under the Public Gambling Acts of 1867, certain games such as Satta King and horse racing are still considered lawful.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To participate in this online game, visit the official website or application and select a number between 00 and 99 to place your bets on. A random number will be chosen by the organizer, and if it matches the number you chose and bet on, you will be declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Among the various lottery games offered on different websites, the most popular Satta King games are Disawar, Ghaziabad, Gali, and Faridabad. The lottery game results are typically posted on the website at midnight, with Gali results announced at 12:02 a.m. and Disawar and Ranchi results available at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Online platforms and mobile applications enable individuals to participate in Satta Matka or Satta King. By placing your wager, you can easily check the outcome by returning to the website or app.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To claim your Satta King prize, you need to follow these simple steps. Firstly, visit the website of the lottery game. Secondly, check the results by clicking on the ‘results of Satta today’ link. If the number announced is the same as the number you bet on, you are the lucky winner. Finally, provide your bank information to receive the prize money in your account.

Read all the Latest India News here