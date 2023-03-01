Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 1 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, a popular lottery game in India, draws players of all ages who derive immense pleasure from participating in it. Another term for this game is Satta Matka, wherein ‘Matka’ represents the container that holds the numbers, while ‘Satta’ denotes gambling. Every day, a prize of Rs 1 crore is up for grabs. Check winning numbers for February 28 and MARCH 1 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 1 ARE:

DISAWER: Result not declared

RANCHI: Result not declared

INDIA DARBAR: Result not declared

BIKANER SUPER: Result not declared

CHAR MINAR: Result not declared

MUMBAI CITY: Result at 11:45 am

HARIDWAR: Result at 12 pm

OLD DELHI: Result at 4 pm

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

The website publishes results for a number of locations including India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and many more.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 28 ARE:

BRIJ RAJ: 13

GOLDEN MUMBAI: 34

DISAWER: 70

RANCHI: 70

INDIA DARBAR: 11

BIKANER SUPER: 26

CHAR MINAR: 70

OLD DELHI: 16

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Despite the Public Gambling Act of 1867 prohibiting numerous lottery games in India, Satta King and certain other lotteries such as horse racing, remain prevalent in the country. Satta King participants are authorised to place bets in anticipation of hitting the jackpot. Those interested in playing the lottery can do so offline by visiting a nearby store, or alternatively, can download the mobile app or visit the official website.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Experience the thrill of chance and put your guessing skills to the test with the Satta King game, where simplicity meets excitement. Pick any number between 00 and 99 on the official website or app, and await the host’s random selection announcement. If the number you chose matches the one called, congratulations, you’re a winner!

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Explore the world of Satta King with its four most popular games: Disawar, Ghaziabad, Gali, and Faridabad. Each game offers unique challenges and opportunities for players to win big. Stay up until midnight to witness the results of the Satta King game. The Gali results are typically released at precisely 12:02 am, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 am. Don’t miss out on the chance to test your luck and win big with Satta King.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE SATTA KING PRIZE

Looking for some online gaming fun? Satta King and Satta Matka are popular games that you can enjoy on various websites and mobile applications. To play, all you need to do is place your bet and wait for the results to be announced on the website.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

If you happen to be the lucky winner, claiming your prize is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Head over to the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Satta today’s results" section to check if you have won.

Step 3: If the results match the numbers you bet on, congratulations! You have won the game.

Step 4: To receive your reward money, you will need to provide your bank account details. Once verified, the prize money will be credited to your account.

