Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 7 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: In India, Satta King or Satta Matka is a highly popular lottery game that’s open to people of all ages and presents chances to win lucrative rewards. The winner of the Satta Matka game is crowned the Satta King. The term “Satta" refers to betting or gambling, while “Matka" signifies a pot used for drawing numbers. A substantial prize of Rs. 1 crore is announced daily. Check winning numbers for MARCH 6 and MARCH 7 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 7 ARE:

GALI: 25 (Result Declared at 12:02 am)

BIKANER SUPER: 77

INDIA DARBAR: 80

DISAWER: To be updated soon

MUMBAI CITY: To be updated soon

HARIDWAR: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

CHAR MINAR: To be updated soon

OLD DELHI: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 6 ARE:

GALI: 25

GHAZIABAD: 40

FARIDABAD: 11

DUBAI BAZAR: 11

DISAWER: 17

DWARKA BAZAR: 02

KTM NIGHT: 19

NEW PUNJAB: 17

NIGHT CITY: 76

DELHI SK: 15

DELHI SUPER: 95

KANDLA: 97

DELHI GOLD: 02

TODAY CHANDIGARH: 64

HYDERABAD: 27

HIMACHAL DAY: 12

NEW FARIDABAD: 70

SOUTH DELHI: 55

GAZIPUR: 21

ALIGARH GOLD: 10

PARAS: 64

HINDUSTAN: 68

INDIA BAZAR: 27

MUMBAI BAZAR: 70

JD DHAMAKA: 77

GOLDSTAR: 97

UP 15

PUNJAB DAY: 51

WHITE GOLD: 81

PATNA: 84

SHRI GANESH: 15

DEHLI LIVE: 55

KASHIPUR: 86

DELHI CITY: 95

OLD DELHI: 43

DELHI BAZAR: 97

SAI RAM: 47

PUNJAB: 29

TAJ: 57

SHER BAZAR: 17

DELHI GOLD: 59

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 12

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 71

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 45

DELHI BRAND: 11

NCR: 19

DELHI STATE: 01

Lucknow Gold: 48

MUMBAI CITY: 04

RANCHI: 17

INDIA DARBAR: 54

CHAR MINAR: 17

OLD DELHI: 27

BIKANER SUPER: 24

Satta King is a form of a betting game in which players place wagers on numbers spanning from 00 to 99. Players select their desired numbers within this range, and a number is subsequently chosen randomly from a container. The participant who placed a bet on the drawn number is proclaimed the winner and bestowed with the designation of Satta King. As the game gained in popularity, it eventually became known as Satta King.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Despite the Public Gambling Act of 1867 prohibiting numerous lottery games in India, Satta King and certain other lotteries such as horse racing, remain prevalent in the country. Satta King participants are authorised to place bets in anticipation of hitting the jackpot. Those interested in playing the lottery can do so offline by visiting a nearby store, or alternatively, can download the mobile app or visit the official website.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Experience the thrill of chance and put your guessing skills to the test with the Satta King game, where simplicity meets excitement. Pick any number between 00 and 99 on the official website or app, and await the host’s random selection announcement. If the number you chose matches the one called, congratulations, you’re a winner!

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Explore the world of Satta King with its four most popular games: Disawar, Ghaziabad, Gali, and Faridabad. Each game offers unique challenges and opportunities for players to win big. Stay up until midnight to witness the results of the Satta King game. The Gali results are typically released at precisely 12:02 am, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 am. Don’t miss out on the chance to test your luck and win big with Satta King.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE SATTA KING PRIZE

Looking for some online gaming fun? Satta King and Satta Matka are popular games that you can enjoy on various websites and mobile applications. To play, all you need to do is place your bet and wait for the results to be announced on the website.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

If you happen to be the lucky winner, claiming your prize is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Head over to the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Satta today’s results" section to check if you have won.

Step 3: If the results match the numbers you bet on, congratulations! You have won the game.

Step 4: To receive your reward money, you will need to provide your bank account details. Once verified, the prize money will be credited to your account.

