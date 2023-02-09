Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 9 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is one of India’s most popular lottery games and falls under the category of gambling. Initially, Satta King was the title given to the winner of Satta Matka, where satta means placing wagers and matka is the pot from which numbers are picked. Later, the game came to be known as Satta King. The result for Rs 1 crore is declared here every day. Check winning numbers for February 8 and February 9 here.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 9 ARE:

GALI: 28 (Result Declared at 12:02 am)

GOLDEN MUMBAI: 34

BIKANER SUPER: To be updated soon

INDIA DARBAR: To be updated soon

DISAWER: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

UP: Result at 5 pm

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GAZIYABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

PUNE: Result at 11:45 pm

You can also obtain results for India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and more.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 8 ARE:

GALI: 28

PUNE: 28

GAZIYABAD: 97

FARIDABAD: 94

DUBAI BAZAR: 21

NCR: 85

HARYANA TIMES: 09

AJMER KING: 10

HYDERABAD: 41

DELHI GOLD: 63

INDIA BAZAR: 52

JD DHAMAKA: 16

SAI RAM: 100

DISAWER: 52

MUMBAI BAZAR: 90

GOLDSTAR: 11

DELHI BAZAR: 20

SHER BAZAR: 67

DELHI BRAND: 81

SHUBH LABH: 83

Lucknow Gold: 02

HARIDWAR: 74

MUMBAI CITY: 91

RANCHI: 43

INDIA DARBAR: 20

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King, a popular lottery game, allows participants to bet money in the hopes of making quick money. Offline participation is possible by visiting any nearby store. It can also be played online by visiting the official website or installing the mobile application.

Satta King, along with a few lottery games and horse racing, is still recognised as a legal gambling activity, in contrast to other gambling games that were declared illegal after the Public Gambling Act was passed in 1867.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

It’s simple and all about chance and guesswork to play Satta King online. You can place a bet on any number between 00 and 99 by visiting the official website or app. The host then selects a random number and announces the outcome. If the number on which you bet equals the number stated, you win.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

These four Satta King games are the most popular among the countless lottery games available on various websites-

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

Check the results by midnight. The Gali results are normally revealed around 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Websites and mobile applications can be used to play Satta King or Satta Matka. All you have to do is place your wager and check the outcomes on the website.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you are the lucky winner, follow these steps to receive your prize:

Step 1: Go to the lottery game’s web page.

Step 2: Examine the ‘results of Satta today’ link for the outcomes.

Step 3: You are the winner if the number matches the number you bet on.

Step 4: The final step is to provide your bank information in order to collect your reward money.

Read all the Latest India News here