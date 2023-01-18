Satta Result 2023 Live Updates: Winning Numbers for January 18 Satta King Games

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is one of the most popular lottery games in India. It is also referred to as Satta Matka, which is the original name of the game. Satta means betting, whereas Matka refers to the pot from where the lucky number is drawn. And the winner is declared the Satta King. Every day, the result for Rs 1 crore is declared. Check out the lucky number for January 17 and January 18 here.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 18 ARE:

DISAWER: 73

RANCHI: 73

INDIA DARBAR: 78

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GAZIYABAD: Result at 8:40pm

GALI: Result at 11:15 pm

PUNE: Result at 11:30 pm

UP: Result at 5 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 17 ARE:

GALI: 38

GAZIYABAD: 47

FARIDABAD: 47

DISAWER: 15

DELHI GOLD: 74

INDIA BAZAR: 72

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King has been prevalent in India since the mid-1900s, with people placing bets on the opening and closing prices of cotton that were transmitted from the Bombay Cotton Exchange to the New York Cotton Exchange. Now that technology has advanced, Satta King can be played online via several websites and applications. Those who want to play it offline can visit shops nearby where Satta King is played, to place their bets.

With the introduction of the Public Gambling Act in 1867, gambling is considered illegal in India. However, Satta Matka, horse racing games and a few other lotteries are considered legal. Many participate to try their luck in winning easy money.

Satta King is about people placing bets by choosing a number between 00 to 99. A number is drawn from the pot and if the number matches yours, you will be declared the winner.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To play Satta King, visit the official website of the lottery and place your bet. Choose one lucky number between 00-99. The organizer will pick a number randomly and declare the result. If you are the lucky one, you will be declared the Satta King and receive the reward money.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

While there are plenty of lottery games available on different websites, four of the most popular Satta King games are -

Disawar Satta King

Ghaziabad Satta King

Gali Satta King

Faridabad Satta King

The results of the game start coming in at midnight. The result for Gali arrives at 12:02 am, followed by the result of Disawar and Ranchi at 5 am.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

To check Satta King result online, visit the website or the app and place your bet. Check in later for the result. Check the official site of the lottery.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Visit the online website of the lottery game where you placed your bet

Click on the ‘Results of Satta today’ link.

If the number matches the result you had placed your bet on, you win.

To claim the prize money, enter your bank details to get the winning amount in your account.

Read all the Latest India News here