Satta Result 2023 Live Updates: Winning Numbers for January 19 Satta King Games

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is one of the most-played games in India. The game’s original name is Satta Matka. Satta is for wagering, and Matka is the pot from which the winning number is drawn. The one who wins the maximum amount is called Satta King. The outcome for Rs 1 crore is announced each day. Check the lucky numbers for January 18 and January 19 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 19 ARE:

DISAWER: 73

RANCHI: 76

BIKANER SUPER: 44

AGRA: 41

INDIA DARBAR: 44

GALI: Result at 11:15 pm

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GAZIYABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

INDIA BAZAR: Result at 4:15 pm

UP: Result at 5 pm

PUNE: Result at 11:45 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 18 ARE:

GALI: 60

FARIDABAD: 44

GAZIYABAD: 13

DISAWER: 73

MASURI GOLD: 33

HINDUSTAN: 30

INDIA BAZAR: 50

UP: 73

MUMBAI BAZAR: 99

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King has been prevalent in India since the mid-1900s, when bets were made on the opening and closing prices of cotton transmitted from the Bombay Cotton Exchange to the New York Cotton Exchange. With the development of technology, Satta King is now played online through a variety of websites and programmes. To place their bets, players can also visit nearby shops that engaged in Satta King.

In this game, a player can place his bet by choosing a number between 00 and 99. If your number is the one drawn from the pot, you will be declared the winner.

With the introduction of the Public Gambling Act in 1867, gambling in India has been prohibited. However, Satta Matka, horse racing video games and a few other lotteries are still legal. Many participate in an effort to try their luck at winning quick cash.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

While there are numerous lottery games available on various websites, four of the most popular Satta King games are as follows:

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

The results are posted from midnight. The Gali result arrives at 12:02 a.m., followed by the Disawar and Ranchi results at 5 a.m.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Step 1: Place your wager by going to the lottery’s official website and choosing the game you want to play.

Step 2: Several numbers will be written on slips.

Step 3: Between 00 and 99, pick one lucky number.

Step 4: The organizer will select a random number and announce the outcome.

Step 5: If you are the lucky one, you will be rewarded with money and the title of Satta King.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

There are numerous Satta King websites where you can play the game. You can choose one and place your wager. For results, you can visit the lottery’s official website.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Step 1: Visit the online betting platform where you have placed your bet.

Step 2: Check the result by clicking the link for Satta Results today.

Step 3: You will succeed if the outcome will match your number.

Step 4: To receive the winning amount in your bank account, enter your details.

