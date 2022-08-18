Savarkar vs Tipu Row Escalates: BJP Workers Gherao Ex-CM's Car, Raise 'Siddu Khan' Slogans in Kodagu

There is no end to the Savarkar vs Tipu row in Karnataka. In yet another escalation, few BJP workers gherao former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s car in Kodagu district and raise slogans against the senior Congress leader for celebrating Tipu Sultan. They were seen holding Veer Savarkar’s posters and even flashed black flags at the Ex-CM’s convoy.

The incident was reported in Kodagu where Siddaramaiah was visiting to take stock of the flood affected areas. The video of the incident shows people lining up on the streets where they shouted slogans terming Siddaramaiah “Siddu Khan" urging him to “Go Back" even as cops try to intervene.

The row comes amid a raging Savarkar vs Tipu poster war that began on Independence Day in Karnataka’s Shivamogga that has now snowballed into a major political faceoff between the BJP and the Congress. The gherao incident comes a day after another poster of Savarkar was put up on the walls of a Ganesha temple by Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati association at the town hall of Karnataka’s Tumkur district. The new poster was installed yesterday.

Tensions have been running high in Karnataka after a Savarkar flex was torn down in the same district by a few unidentified men that led to clashes. Two people were reported stabbed amid the clashes forcing the Karnataka government to impose section 144 in Shivamogga and in Bhadravathi. Four people were identified as the accused by the Karnataka police and were arrested a day later.

Security has now been beefed up in Tumakuru to ensure no untoward incidents take place and to avoid a repeat of what happened in Shivamogga on Independence Day.

