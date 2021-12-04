Savarkar Warned of Infiltration Threat to Assam, Would Have Blessed CM Himanta Sarma: CIC Uday Mahurkar

VD Savarkar had had a close connection with Assam and had even warned in 1941 that infiltration from East Bengal would pose a threat to Assam’s culture and the security of the Northeast, Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar told News18 during a visit to Guwahati to promote his new book Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition.

“It was in 1941, Savarkar had said infiltration from East Bengal will pose a threat to Assam’s culture and security of Northeast. At that point of time, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru said nature abhors vacuum. People will settle in vacant space. In a befitting way, Savarkar replied that Nehru’s knowledge on geography and environment is poor as the same nature also abhors poisonous gas," Mahurkar said.

“Sarvarkar’s calculation eventually proved correct as the population of infiltrators then was around 12% which today has gone much beyond 30%. If India and Assam had shown more accommodation to his views, the situation would have been different today," he added.

Mahurkar added that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is following the principles of Savarkar. “Had Sarvarkar been alive, he would have blessed Himanta Biswa Sarma for his efforts to strengthen the security of Assam."

Speaking at News18 India Chaupal this week, Sarma had said that Hindus in trouble outside India were welcome in the country as India is a Hindu-majority nation, and “every person here was a Hindu before the Babur era".

Speaking to News18, Mahurkar said Savarkar visited Assam in 1941 and had appealed to Ahoms of the state to stand against infiltration. He reminded the Ahom community of General Lachit Borphukon who fought Aurangzeb and defeated the Mughal army.

The author said Savarkar was the first to raise alarm on the threat from China. “It was in 1952 that Savarkar pressed the alarm bell on the surge of China ahead of India in terms of military strength and cautioned that the neighbouring country shall be a huge threat to India. China was born in 1948 and quickly scaled the ladder in terms of military strength while India did nothing in the ensuing five years".

Mahurkar has also pitched for a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, going so far to say that the architect of Hindutva ideology is above India’s highest civilian honour.

