Save Soil Movement: Sadhguru Leaves Isha Yoga Center to Begin 30,000-km Lone Motorcycle Journey from UK

SAVE SOIL MOVEMENT: As volunteers and Isha residents cheered, sang and applauded, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, left the Isha Yoga Center on Sunday to begin his lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 km across 27 nations in 100 days as part of the global Movement to #SaveSoil. The 100-day journey will include engagements with leaders of all 27 nations to urge them to initiate urgent policy action to Save Soil in their countries.

Advertisement

“We have been activating the Save Soil Movement for 2 years now," said Sadhguru who has been meeting ministers and leaders of nations for the past 8 months to build global consensus for concerted action to save the world’s soils. He said the response has been “super positive."

ALSO READ: Sadhguru to Kick-off 30,000-Km-long Motorcycle Journey from London to India to Save Soil

Sadhguru said the Movement is “an effort to bring a policy in 192 countries that if you own agricultural land, a minimum of 3-6% organic content should be there (in the soil). This is our responsibility for the future generation," he added.

Sharing details about the policy recommendations of Save Soil Movement, Sadhguru said, “We have written policy documents speciﬁc to each country depending upon its soil type, its latitudinal position, the region and agricultural traditions of that region; accordingly we have written separate policy documents for every nation."

Advertisement

Sadhguru said his ﬁrst stop after leaving India will be the United States where he will hold media interactions to bring attention to the issue. He revealed that “in United States in the last 12 years, 50% of the farmers have not made a single dollar. The highest suicide rate among all professions in United States is (from) the farming community." Sadhguru will then travel to the Caribbean islands where 9-11 nations are expected to sign MoUs with the Save Soil Movement.

Advertisement

During his 100-day journey, Sadhguru will also address the 15th session of the Convention of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertiﬁcation (UNCCD). He will address the international community of business, political and social leaders at the premier global platform for public-private cooperation, the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, to urge them to join the global effort to Save Soil. Both events are scheduled in May.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertiﬁcation (UNCCD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Food Programme (WFP) are some of the global agencies that are partnering with the Save Soil Movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.