The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued a Government Resolution (GR) directing government employees to answer the phone with “Vande Mataram" instead of “hello" when receiving calls from citizens or government officials.

The campaign will be launched across the state on Sunday, October 2, the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and as part of Amrit Mahotsav. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungatiwar will launch the campaign from Wardha on Sunday at 10:30am.

The GR issued by the General Administration Department states officials across government, semi-government, local civic bodies, aided schools, colleges and other institutions will have to answer the phone with ‘Vande Mataram’.

Additionally, employees will use the greeting in meetings, while interacting with staff members or officials, while making public announcements, and also while speaking to citizens directly, as per the notification. The GR stated that employees should create awareness among the people who come to meet them by using ‘Vande Mataram’ as a greeting.

Calling the word ‘hello’ an imitation of Western culture and just a ‘greeting without any specific meaning’ which ‘does not evoke any affection’, the circular said if conversations start with ‘Vande Mataram’, it would lead to more positive and conducive atmosphere.

Replacing a meaningless greeting like Hello with Vande Mataram will also generate national pride, it added.

