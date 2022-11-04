SC Admits Plea Seeking ‘Monogamy Law’, Restriction in Number of Children Per Couple

The Supreme Court on Thursday admitted a plea seeking a law of monogamy for all religious communities except for those governed by Islamic personal laws. It also sought a restriction in the number of children a couple can have, in tune with the National Population Policy.

Broadly, the petitioner’s argument is that the state must strive for a Uniform Civil Code. A bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka stated that the plea, filed through Viniyog Parivar Trust, raised a point and should be admitted.

The trust has also sought National Minority Commission Act, 1992, and National Minority Commission, 1992, to be declared as “unconstitutional". The plea said the enactment should be repealed and the commission dissolved.

The top court was told that the definition of minority as given by Section 2(c) of the National Minorities Commission Act, 1992, leaves the power to declare any community as “minority community" to the central government and, in the absence of any clear guidelines or criteria, it is left to the discretion of the government in power at the Centre to declare any community as “minority community". “This is arbitrary and, hence, unconstitutional," the plea submitted.

The trust also submitted that in the absence of universal and mandatory application of the National Population Policy on all sections of society, the Muslim population was rapidly rising posing a serious threat to the demographic balance of the country.

Over a period of time, minorities have been turned into vote banks for political parties and, hence, the state is not likely to take action in national interest and intervention of the SC is necessary to correct the situation, the petition states.

