No Stay on 'Bulldozer Action' in UP, SC Sets 3-Day Deadline for Govt to Reply on Demolitions Post Kanpur Violence

Saying it cannot put a stay on demolitions, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted three days’ time to the Uttar Pradesh government and other respondents to file their objections over the fresh pleas filed by Jamiat-E-Ulema Hind seeking to stop demolition drives in the state amid the aftermath of Kanpur violence.

Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that no further demolitions of properties are carried out in the state without following the due process.

The plea was filed in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh government’s bulldozer action in Kanpur violence that broke out during protests over controversial remarks made by former BJP leaders on Prophet Muhammad.

The Bench said it can’t stay demolition, but can ask for the same to be done in accordance with law.

Bench headed by Justice AS Bopana and Justice Vikram Nath will hear the matter on Tuesday, June 21.

In the aftermath of the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh over recent remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, the Saharanpur police on Saturday took to social media to share videos of bulldozers demolishing parts of homes of two of the accused arrested for disturbing the peace and social harmony.

The visuals shared by the police showed cops and municipal teams stationed at the residences of accused Muzammil and Abdul Waqir, with bulldozers razing gates and outer walls of their houses which the police claimed were illegal constructions.

“A joint team of Saharanpur admin, development authority, magistracy, revenue team, municipal corporation & police was made to take action on illegal properties of accused in yesterday’s incident," Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar said.

The demolished buildings belonged to a Zafar Hayat Hashmi who is the main accused in the violence.

