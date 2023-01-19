Home » News » India » SC Reiterates Gay Lawyer Saurabh Kirpal to be Appointed as Delhi HC Judge, Refutes Centre’s Objections

SC Reiterates Gay Lawyer Saurabh Kirpal to be Appointed as Delhi HC Judge, Refutes Centre’s Objections

The collegium headed by CJI DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the proposal for the appointment of Kirpal as a judge of the high court needs to be processed expeditiously

By: News Desk

Edited By: Debalina Dey

News18.com

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 18:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
Supreme Court of India. (File photo)

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation from November 11, 2021, to appoint senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who is openly gay, as a judge of the Delhi High Court and refuted Centre’s objection that though homosexuality stands decriminalised in India, same-sex marriage is still bereft of recognition.

Kirpal is the son of former Chief Justice of India B N Kirpal.

The three-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the proposal for appointment of Kirpal as a judge of the high court, which has been pending for over five years, needs to be processed expeditiously.

“In this backdrop, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 11 November, 2021 for appointment of Shri Saurabh Kirpal as a Judge of the Delhi High Court which needs to be processed expeditiously," read a statement uploaded on the SC website.

“The recommendation unanimously made by the Collegium of the Delhi High Court on October 13, 2017 and approved by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 11, 2021 has been referred back to us on November 25, 2022 for reconsideration in light of the observations made in the file," it noted.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 19, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated: January 19, 2023, 18:13 IST
