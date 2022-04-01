Home » News » India » SC Dismisses Maha Govt's Plea Seeking Transfer of Anil Deshmukh Case to SIT

SC Dismisses Maha Govt's Plea Seeking Transfer of Anil Deshmukh Case to SIT

The state sought transfer on ground that the present CBI director was responsible for posting and transfer of police officials in Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
A court on March 31 allowed a CBI plea seeking its permission to take custody of Deshmukh for investigation into a corruption case registered against him and others

News Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: April 01, 2022, 12:25 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Maharashtra government’s plea to hand over the ongoing probe against of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh from the CBI to a special investigation team (SIT). The state sought transfer on ground that the present CBI director was responsible for posting and transfer of police officials in Maharashtra.

A court on March 31 allowed a CBI plea seeking its permission to take custody of Deshmukh for investigation into a corruption case registered against him and others.

Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, and his two aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - are currently in jail under judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED’s case is that while serving as state home minister, Deshmukh misused his official position and through Waze, a police officer who has been dismissed from service after his arrest in the ‘Antilia’ bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran killing case last year, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai The money was laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, the central agency has alleged.

