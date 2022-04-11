SC Fixes Timelines for Families to Claim Compensation of Those Who Died Due to Covid

The Supreme Court in its order on Monday gave timelines for filing claims of payment for ex-gratia assistance to families whose member died due to Covid-19 as announced by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Supreme Court directed that an outer limit of 60 days will be applicable from March 24, 2022 to file the compensation in case the death occurred due to Covid-19 before March 20, 2022.

Ninety days will be provided from the date of death to file the claim for any future death, one of the crucial directions said.

It is to be noted that the earlier court’s order to process the claims and to make the actual payment of compensation within 30 days from the date of receipt of claim will continue to be in place.

The court, however, directed that in case of extreme hardship when a claimant cannot submit the application within a prescribed time, the person can approach the Grievance Redressal Committee and make the claim.

If the committee finds that a person cannot make the claim within the fixed time, their case may be considered on merit.

To reduce the risk of fake claims, a scrutiny of the 5% of the claim applications will be made at the first instance. If anybody is found to make a fake claim, the person will be liable to punishment under Section 52 of the DM Act.

Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat have showed an uptick in weekly Covid-19 cases, with the national capital reporting 160 fresh infections on Saturday.

Deaths due to Covid-19 from across the country fell sharply with just around 54 fatalities in the week ending April 10, the lowest weekly toll in over two years since the week the national lockdown was announced in March 2020.

