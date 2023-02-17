Home » News » India » SC Notice on Plea Seeking 'Carrying Capacity' Study of 11 Himalayan States, 2 UTs after Joshimath Crisis

SC Notice on Plea Seeking 'Carrying Capacity' Study of 11 Himalayan States, 2 UTs after Joshimath Crisis

February 17, 2023

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidences. (File photo/PTI)
The Supreme Court on Friday served a notice to the 11 Himalayan states including Uttarakhand and two union territories, seeking their reply on the assessment of the “bearing capacity" of hill stations. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud issued the notice after hearing a petition.

“The Supreme Court issued notices on a petition seeking assessments of carrying capacities as well as master plans of the Himalayan region," Akash Vashishtha, who is the counsel for the petitioner, retired IPS officer Ashok Kumar Raghav, told News18.

The petition mentioned that the Himalayan states – Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Manipur – besides union territories Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, serve nearly 50 million guests round the year, but there has been no assessment on the “carrying capacity" of the ecologically fragile areas.

“Due to non-existence of carrying capacity studies, the grave geological hazards in the form of landslides, land subsidence such as that in Joshimath are being witnessed," the petition said.

Mentioning hill stations, the petition further said that places like Nainital, Mussoorie, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Leh, Srinagar, Rohtang glacier, Kasauli, Shimla, and many others witnessing unregulated tourism, blasting of hills and rocks, dying of spring water sources, as there has had been no assessment of the “carrying capacity" of such places.

Following the Joshimath land subsidence incident this year, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told News18 that the state government was conducting “carrying capacity" studies of major urban areas of the hill state. And after getting the report, the urban development will be re-planned accordingly, he said.

