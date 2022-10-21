SC on Hate Speech: 'This is 21st Century, Shocking for a Country Which Professes to be Religion Neutral...'

The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the “rising climate of hate" in the country and directed police to take suo motu action regarding hate speech, irrespective of the speaker’s religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation. It issued a notice over pleas alleging hate speech by politicians and said any inaction on the part of police and the authorities will be viewed as contempt.

Making a strong observation against hate speeches, the top court said such statements were shocking for a country that professed to be “religion neutral and a democracy". It said the state of affairs was such in the 21st century when people must promote scientific temper.

“Statements are certainly very shocking for a country that professes to be a democracy and religion neutral. This is the 21st century. What have we reduced God to? Article 51 says we should have a scientific temper and in the name of religion, this is tragic," said the SC bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, which was hearing a petition seeking action against political leaders making hate speeches.

The apex court said, “The complaint raised is very serious… related to rising climate of hate in the country that has led to hate speeches. The unity and integrity of the nation is one of the guiding principles enshrined in the Preamble, as well as fraternity ensuring the dignity of the individual," adding, “the matter needs examination."

The SC directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed. The bench also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah.

The petition also sought UAPA cases against the accused and demanded independent probes into hateful remarks against members of the Muslim community.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal for the petitioner said no action was being taken in cases of hate speech. “Such speeches are being made from time to time… such events are also being held regularly. We have filed many complaints, but this court or administration never takes action!" he said.

Referring to a hate speech allegedly made by a BJP MP only recently, Sibal read out a statement and claimed that this speech was made in the presence of police personnel.

On a lighter note, the court asked Sibal as to what happened to a law he had proposed in this regard when he was serving as law minister. To which Sibal replied, “No consensus was reached in the Rajya Sabha."

The bench read out some words used by the BJP MP, identified as Parvesh Verma, in his alleged hate speech. “‘If need be, we will slit their throats…’ Have Muslims also made such hate speeches?" the court asked Sibal. To which, the lawyer responded, “Will they be spared if they do it?"

Justice Roy then observed that the statements were “very shocking" for a country that is to be religion neutral. “If you say something offensive to penal provisions that should be looked into. A particular kind of statement against a particular community is being highlighted here. The court should not be seen to be on one side," he said.

Sibal said he was not insisting on any direct action, but even students with Twitter accounts were making such statements in public and there was no action.

“Whichever community gives out such statements, it’s not good," Justice Roy observed.

The SC has asked police of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to state on record action taken on hate speech so far. “Give instructions to junior officers to immediately take action against people making hate speech irrespective of religion," the court said.

