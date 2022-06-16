Sitting SC Judge Justice MR Shah Suffers Heart Attack in Himachal; Being Airlifted to Delhi

Supreme Court sitting judge Justice MR Shah sustained a cardiac arrest in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. According to sources, Shah is being airlifted to Delhi and will be admitted to a private hospital.

The Supreme Court is in touch with the ministry of home affairs in this regard, while the personal secretary of Justice Shah told news agency ANI that the judge suffered heart discomfort and arrangements were being made to airlift him to Delhi for further treatment.

Supreme Court advocate and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also tweeted: “Hon’ble Justice MR Shah Judge Supreme Court of India has suffered a heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh. Arrangements being made to rush him to Delhi. Praying to God for his speedy recovery." (sic)

The 64-year-old Shah has served as a judge of the Gujarat High Court, and then became the chief justice of the Patna HC before taking charge as an SC judge.

