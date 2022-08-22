SC Stays Proceedings Against BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain in Alleged Rape Case; Turns Down HC Order

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceeding against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman’s alleged rape case against him. The apex court recorded the submissions of the counsel for complainant that the victim was assaulted post-High Court.

Hussain had moved the Supreme Court on Thursday against a Delhi high court order for immediate registration of a rape case against him. The high court on August 17 had dismissed Hussain’s plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation.

However, the apex court stayed the order of the High Court directing that an FIR to be registered against Hussain under charges of rape. The court further said police protection shall be granted to the victim.

Advertisement

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman had approached a lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape. A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against Hussain, saying a cognizable offence was made out in the complaint of the woman.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here