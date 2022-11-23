SC to Form Special Benches to Hear Tax Cases, Criminal Appeals, Motor Accident Claims from Next Week: CJI

The Supreme Court will have a special bench to exclusively deal with tax cases from next week, said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. “From next week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, special benches will be constituted to deal with direct and indirect sales tax matters solely," he said, while addressing a group of lawyers on Tuesday.

The CJI Chandrachud-led bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala said a similar special bench will also be formed to hear criminal appeals, land acquisition matters and motor accident claim cases. A circular was issued by the top court, notifying a new system for listing of cases.

According to the circular dated November 22, 10 transfer petitions (after notice) followed by 10 bail matters will be listed at the top of the board before the courts on all five days. Also, seven fresh matters will be listed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday every week.

Advertisement

The SC has further notified the bar that regular hearing matters will be listed on Wednesday and Thursday and no regular hearing matters will be listed on Tuesday. Moreover, applications for condonation of delay in refiling instances will be listed before the court along with the matter, instead of being listed before chamber judge or registrar court, the notice said.

Read all the Latest India News here