SC to Hear Plea of Tamil Nadu Against HC Order Permitting RSS to Take Out March

The Madras High Court on February 10 had permitted the RSS to take out its route march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates, and observed that protests are essential for a healthy democracy

PTI

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 11:45 IST

New Delhi, India

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. (File)
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear on March 3 an appeal of the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court order permitting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out a march in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, that the plea needed an urgent hearing as the march is scheduled to commence from March 5.

“I am asking for a Friday hearing," the senior lawyer said.

“We will keep it on Friday," the bench said.

The Madras High Court on February 10 had permitted the RSS to take out its route march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates, and observed that protests are essential for a healthy democracy.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 01, 2023, 11:45 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 11:45 IST
