The Supreme Court will on Friday hear pleas challenging a complete ban on the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ based on the 2002 Gujarat riots. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh will hear the pleas which were mentioned for an urgent listing before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on January 30.

The top court had agreed to hear pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to block the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots even as Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked the petitioners for “wasting precious time" of the apex court.

Advertisement

Taking note of the submissions of lawyer ML Sharma and senior advocate CU Singh, appearing for veteran journalist N Ram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of the pleas against the Centre’s ban on the two-episode BBC series using its emergency powers, a bench headed by the Chief Justice had said it will hear the matter.

The plea has sought quashing of “all orders directly or indirectly censoring" the information including those shared on social media. It also claimed that the BBC documentary has “recorded facts" which are also “evidence" and can be used to further the cause of justice for the victims.

Meanwhile, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud heard a petition filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer, which has sought investigation against BBC and its employees. The court asked petitioners to mention again on Friday for urgent listing of their plea.

Alleging that BBC has been biased against India and the Indian government, the plea said the documentary on PM Modi is the result of a deep conspiracy against the global rise of India and its prime minister. “The documentary film by BBC relating to Gujarat violence 2002 implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only reflective of anti-Narendra Modi cold propaganda broadcast to tarnish his image alone but this is anti-Hinduism propaganda by BBC to destroy the social fabric of India," the plea said.

Advertisement

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here