'School, Teachers Cannot be Blamed in Every Case': Madras HC on 17-Year-Old's Suicide, Mother's Plea

A teacher or headmaster cannot be blamed for every act of students in school, the Madras High Court has held in a case of suicide by a 17-year-old.

“Whenever a case of suicide is found, the parents are not expected to blame the teachers and headmasters alone in the absence of any evidences," the bench of Justice SM Subramaniam held, adding that the teacher or headmaster can only be prosecuted if they impose corporal punishment, which is prohibited by the Education Department guidelines.

“The practice of defaming the headmasters and teachers in general at all circumstances cannot be accepted. Teachers and headmasters are liable only if their misconduct, misbehaviour or otherwise are established through sufficient evidences," the court stated.

The case pertains to a 17-year-old government school student whose mother approached the high court after he died by suicide in 2017, alleging that her son was driven to kill himself following ‘torture’ by the headmaster of the school. Along with Rs 10 lakh compensation, she sought disciplinary action against the school and the headmaster.

The woman alleged that the school headmaster “used to cut the hair of the boys in public, tear their trousers by using a blade and beat them ruthlessly while abusing in filthy language".

She claimed that her son was also subjected to such ill-treatment and on account of such continuous behaviour, he ended his life.

However, the special government pleader representing the Department of School Education and Public Department submitted objected to the allegations and submitted that on enquiry, it was found that the headmaster only used to maintain discipline amongst the children in the school. He apprised the court that as opposed to the allegations, the headmaster used to pay from his pocket and asked the students to cut their hair.

The special government pleader further informed the court that authorities conducted an elaborate enquiry into the incident pursuant to the orders of the Director of School Education, Chennai, where it was found that the allegations raised by the woman were incorrect.

Moreover, there was a separate enquiry and investigation into the incident by the District Education Officer, Gudalur, Chief Education Officer, Nilgiris District, and the jurisdictional police as well who found that the deceased student was irregular in attending classes and the allegations raised by the woman were in no way connected to her son’s death.

The court observed, “General blaming or causing dis-reputation would affect the image of the school and cause prejudice to the interest of the other children studying in the very same school."

It added that causing dis-reputation may be an easy way out, but maintenance of discipline in government schools and achieving good results are difficult tasks.

Therefore, holding that the allegations, if any, are to be established beyond any pale of doubt through acceptable evidences, court dismissed the present petition.

