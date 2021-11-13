Schools Closed from Monday, Govt Offices to WFH: Kejriwal's 4-step Formula for Delhi Pollution

Amid ‘severe’ pollution levels in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced closing of schools from Monday, work from home for government offices and a ban on the construction activities in the national capital to curb pollution. The closing of schools and advisory on government offices will remain applicable for a week.

The Delhi Chief Minister announced the four-step pollution control plan as the national capital remains under a blanket of toxic smog for over a week now. The pollution level in the city remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning, with the AQI being recorded at 473.

>Air Pollution LIVE Updates | Delhi Schools Closed from Monday; Govt Offices to WFH

Advertisement

“For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed’ to continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air… Construction activities not to be allowed," Kejriwal said. The ban on the construction activities in the national capital will remain between November 14-17.

“Govt offices will operate from home at 100 percent capacity for a week. Private offices to be issued an advisory to go for WFH option as much as possible," he added.

He further announced that discussion on lockdown in Delhi is underway and necessary steps will be taken after consultation with the central government.

>ALSO READ | ‘Lockdown?’: Concerned Over Delhi’s Hazardous Air, SC Asks Centre to Take Urgent Steps

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an “emergency" situation, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Delhi government on Saturday to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital. Kejriwal said the schools will remain closed for one week from Monday in view of high air pollution levels.

“There was a suggestion in SC over complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) situation turns worse… We’re drafting a proposal which will be discussed with agencies and centre… If it happens, construction, vehicular movement will have to be stopped," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

The chief minister said that pollution level is rising in Delhi due to stubble burning in neighbouring states and called upon all stakeholders to work together to combat it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.