Schools Closed, Flights from UK Suspended from Monday: West Bengal Issues Covid Curbs. Check Here

Amid rising coronavirus cases in West Bengal, the state government is introducing stricter restrictions in place along with existing norms. The new restrictions will come into effect from January 3 and will be in place till January 15.

All schools, colleges and universities will be closed, while all flights from United Kingdom will be temporarily suspended, said West Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi at a press conference. He said rapid antigen testing is compulsory for travellers from countries that are not in the ‘non-risk’ category, while 10 per cent travellers from non-risk countries will also undergo random RT-PCR testing.

Dwivedi said only essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state. Local trains will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm, while all shopping malls and markets would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities, he added.

The chief secretary said long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule. Metro trains in Kolkata will also operate as per their usual timings but with 50 per cent capacity.

Here’s what will stay closed when the new restrictions kick in, as per the new government notification:

1) All academic activities in schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed. Only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50% of employees at a time.

2) Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, salons and wellness centres will remain closed.

3) All entertainment parks, zoos, tourist places shall remain closed.

