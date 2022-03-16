'Science Driven, People Powered': PM Modi Urges Kids to Get Jabbed as India Starts Vaccinating 12-14 Age Group

As India starts vaccination of children against Covid-19 in 12-14 years age group from Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of scientists and innovators for manufacturing the vaccine and urged people in these age groups to get vaccinated.

“Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated," PM Modi wrote on twitter.

Advertisement

The statement comes as India started vaccinating children aged 12 to 14 years from today and changed the condition of precautionary dose to include everyone above the age of 60 for the booster shots.

He also reiterated the vaccine in India is science driven and powered by people in the country. The country has administered over 180 crore doses including over 9 crore doses in age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses, he added.

“India’s vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science driven. We began work to create vaccines in early 2020, to protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic… The manner in which our scientists, innovators and the private sector rose to the occasion is commendable," the prime minister said.

Two doses of Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days. Biological E Ltd has supplied 5 crore doses of Corbevax to the Centre and the vaccine has been distributed to states, sources had said on Monday.

Advertisement

Corbevax has become the third vaccine against Covid-19 in India and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available.

“India’s vaccination drive has been people powered. Unlike other nations where we are witnessing a lot of vaccine hesitancy, people here have not only taken their doses but also urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This is heartening to see," Modi said.

He also said that India has not only made ‘Made in India’ vaccines but also granted approval to other vaccines after due process of approval. The country also sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri programme, PM Modi added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.