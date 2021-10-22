'Science-driven': Modi Hails India's 1 Billion Vaccination Feat, Calls it New Chapter in History | Top Quotes

A day after India reached 100-crore vaccination mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the vaccination program science-driven and science-based. India’s vaccination campaign is a living example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, the Prime Minister said in a virtual address to the nation.

The Prime Minister yesterday had hailed the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. In a tweet, PM Modi had said, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."

Here are the top quotes from the Prime Minister’s public address today:

- 100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number… It’s a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals.

- There were apprehensions over our vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here.

- India’s vaccine campaign is a living example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’.

- We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally.

- We should be proud of the fact that India’s entire vaccination program has been ‘science-driven and science-based. It’s based on scientific methods, entirely.

- I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine yet should given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others.

- Wherever we see there is only optimism now. Earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about ‘Made in India’.

- People questioned India on how the country would deal with the pandemic, whether India will get the vaccines. But today, the 100 cr vaccine mark is answering all those questions.

- Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India’s economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth.

