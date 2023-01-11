Science-Wise: Prone to Disasters, Hydel Projects are Making Mighty Himalayas Creak. Joshimath is Proof

A massive avalanche roared down the Dhauli Ganga river in the winter of 2021, destroying parts of two hydropower plants that came in its way. More than 50 people lost their lives, while hundred others went missing. Exactly two years later, the creaking Himalayas in Uttarakhand are battling yet another sudden gush of water and this time around, it is threatening to wipe out an entire town.

Over 700 houses across the holy town of Joshimath have developed cracks, with water oozing out of walls and roads. The source of the muddy water is still unknown. However, as scientists and government officials team up to pin down the exact cause for land subsidence, the mighty Himalayas seem to have their answer already — they cannot take the pressure anymore.

Situated at an altitude of nearly 6,000 feet in Chamoli district, Joshimath is roughly 12 kilometres from NTPC’s 520MW Tapovan Vishnugad project that was also hit by the 2021 avalanche and 2013 floods. The sinking town has once again brought to the fore the heavy price people are paying for building hydropower projects in one of the world’s most seismically active regions.

HIMALAYAN HYDROPOWER – RISK WORTH TAKING?

The Gigantic Himalayas are global hotspots for harnessing hydropower energy with most of the potential hydropower project sites planned along its mighty rivers. What makes them appealing is their vast potential, tall steep slopes and abundant water resources and rivers flowing downstream. There are obvious perks of setting up these plants — harnessing a relatively non-polluting source of energy with no additional fuel cost.

Hydropower is important, efficient and critical for the shift to renewable energy. But all this comes at a huge price. The Himalayan region is also the world’s most active region seismically – a point that often gets underestimated while planning such projects that are built along very steep rivers.

DESTABILISING HILLS, PUTTING LIVES AT RISK

The entire Himalayan Region is fragile. Uttarakhand specifically falls in the seismic zone 4 and 5 with the highest probability of landslides and earthquakes. This is aggravated by geo-tectonic conditions which are constantly changing. Chamoli district, where both the NTPC plant and the sinking Joshimath are located, was hit hard by the 2013 flash floods.

Residents of villages across Uttarakhand have long complained that these power projects have been taking a toll on the hills and putting their lives at risk. The long tunnels being built either using boring machines or blasting are destabilising the mighty mountains, with the effect of such incursions being felt for years and often manifested in the form of landslides.

A team of scientists, including those from IIT Roorkee, Geological Survey of India (GSI), who surveyed Joshimath last year in August also highlighted how Chamoli district is traversed by a number of prominent tectonic discontinuities and sees high precipitation. It is not only vulnerable to earthquake-induced landslides but heavy rains and the land has been experiencing subsidence since decades.

EXTREME EVENTS AND CLIMATE CHANGE

With continued warming and impact of climate change, the frequency, as well as the intensity of extreme weather events, is set to rise. This signals grave danger, especially for the north-west Himalayan region, which is already sensitive to natural disasters.

A 2018 study carried out by Germany’s University of Potsdam had warned that at least one in four hydropower project sites along the Himalayan rivers is likely to face severe damage from earthquake-triggered landslides. The researchers had compiled damages to 41 hydropower projects after Nepal’s 2015 earthquake and used that data to estimate earthquake-triggered damages to projects in other parts of the Himalayas.

Nepal had temporarily lost 20 per cent of its hydropower capacity and over 30 hydropower projects were damaged. The findings indicated that more than 10 per cent of potential hydropower project sites in the Himalayas may not be suitable for hydropower infrastructure.

The current catastrophe unfolding at Joshimath is just one among the many reminders that the government must consider the environmental risks of developing hydroelectric projects in the fragile Himalayas. It is critical to tap into clean, renewable energy, but it must be balanced with the long-term threats of disasters that are just waiting to happen.

