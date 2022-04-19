Scientists Allay Fears of New Covid Wave, Say Cases Rising but Focus on Hospital Admissions

Though Covid cases are rising in Delhi and its satellite towns, the focus should be on hospital admissions that have remained the same or changed just marginally, say several scientists, underscoring that the uptick is not an indication of a fourth wave in the country at this point.

The removal of COVID-19 restrictions, including schools reopening for offline classes, increased socialising and economic activity may be driving the spike in the national capital and its surrounding areas, and some other pockets, they said. It has been more than two weeks since all COVID-19 restrictions have been removed. It is a holiday period and people are meeting and intermingling. This is also reflected in social mobility and economic activity, which are higher than pre-pandemic periods, physician-epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya said.

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.